An 11 run inning leads the Chicago White Sox to a big win
The Chicago White Sox came into the rubber match against the Cincinnati Reds with a chance to win another series. They just got their first series win of 2023 earlier in the week and they had an opportunity to do it again.
Well, things didn’t go very well for them early as Jonathan India hit a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning to give the Reds a 1-0 lead. From there, it was all White Sox.
In the top of the second, they scored 11 runs which pretty much put the game out of reach that inning. It is one of the greatest innings the team has ever had offensively. It was their biggest since 2007.
From there, the White Sox went on to win 17-4. It was an incredibly dominant game for them and they needed it very badly. Everyone knows that this season has not gone well but they have been playing much better baseball as of late.
The Chicago White Sox got what they needed from everyone on Sunday.
Michael Kopech was on the mound for Chicago and he was okay. He allowed eight hits but only four runs were scored. All four runs were off of solo shots which is something that he can work on as the year goes along. It could have been better and it could have been worse.
The bullpen, in an extremely low pressure situation because of the score, had a very good game as well. Over the three innings that they were needed they only allowed a combined two hits and no runs.
They now won two series in a row and five games out of their last seven which is certainly a step in the right direction after losing ten in a row.
It is a quick turnaround for them as they head to Kansas City to play the Royals. They are the only team in the division worse than the White Sox so far in 2023 and they'd like to keep it that way.
Dylan Cease will be on the mound hoping to get back on track with his pitching. If the offense can have another good game, things will go well for Cease in this one.