White Sox News: Eloy Jimenez just can't avoid missing time ever
By Chip Egan
Chicago White Sox outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jimenez's career has been plagued with injuries that have caused him to miss extended periods of time.
However, his latest health issue is one he had no control over and will cost him four to six weeks on the sidelines.
Jimenez experienced abdominal pain overnight following the team's 5-3-win Friday against the Cincinnati Reds and eventually ended up at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati where he underwent an appendectomy on Saturday night.
According to a press release from the White Sox, Jimenez will be headed back to Chicago to begin the recovery process which will take one to two months.
Eloy Jimenez is going to be missing from the Chicago White Sox again.
This will mark Jimenez's second time on the injured list after missing over a week back in April with a hamstring issue.
Since playing in 122 games during his rookie season of 2019, Jimenez has not played in more than 84 games in a season (Jimenez played in 55 of the team's 60 games in the shortened 2020 season).
Jimenez missed significant time in 2021 following a pectoral injury in spring training then was on the shelf again in 2022 following surgery to repair a torn hamstring.
Going into Saturday's contest at Great American Ball Park, he has appeared in 25 games, batting .258 with four home runs and 15 runs batted in.
Jimenez joins the likes of Yoan Moncada (back) and Jake Burger (oblique) on the IL
The bad news regarding Jimenez comes on the heels of the good news involving Liam Hendriks' return to action following his bout with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
After being diagnosed with cancer back in December, Hendriks endured several rounds of chemotherapy before he was cleared to play and made a triumphant return to the mound on Friday night in a Triple-A game for the Charlotte Knights.
Hendriks went three up and three down in the Knights' loss to the Gwinnett Stripers, striking out one while throwing nine total pitches.
While that is beyond good news to hear, the injury problems for the White Sox just continue to pile up.
To say the White Sox have been snake-bit by injuries over the last few years would be an understatement.
Key players on the roster have gone down with injuries for long periods of time. However, while a legit reason, it can't be used as the only excuse as to why the team has played as poorly as it has.
A team can overcome guys getting hurt and still have a successful year. Last season, the Tampa Bay Rays had a laundry list of players find their way onto the IL, yet they went on to post an 86-76 record and earn one of the American League wild cards.
The words "White Sox" and "injuries" have become synonymous with each other. But, when an injury occurs that provides an opportunity for someone to step in and make their mark.
With only one series win under their belt and a double-digit total under the .500 mark, the White Sox really need someone to take advantage when opportunities present themselves.