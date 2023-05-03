Andrew Benintendi did it all for the White Sox Tuesday night
The Chicago White Sox improved their record to 9-21 Tuesday night against the current leading AL Central team in the Minnesota Twins.
The White Sox now have their first winning streak of the 2023 season and they will look to win their first series of the year on Wednesday with Dylan Cease on the rubber.
It was an all-around team effort in the victory but if it wasn't for Andrew Benintendi, this game might not have gone the White Sox's way.
After Kopech struck out the first two batters of the game, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa sent a hanging curve to the left field wall in the top of the first.
With fear coming from the stands of all White Sox fans, Benintendi made an impressive play that gave them the confidence to pull out the win right from the gecko.
The Chicago White Sox saw Andrew Benintendi have a great game.
Kopech was relieved and so was every single Chicago White Sox fan. Benintendi gave his first robbery of the 2023 season and his first one with the club.
It was a made play that wouldn't have happened in the previous two seasons. While Benintendi doesn't have jaw-dropping numbers in 2023, he's doing all the little things for the White Sox that give his team a better chance to win.
Benintendi is a true outfielder and it's always a nice feeling knowing that a true left fielder is playing the left-field spot.
On top of his first-inning grab, he stepped up in the most significant way possible during the bottom of the tenth inning with a runner on third and two outs.
Benny drove a fastball the opposite way to bring in Billy Hamilton and secured the team's 3-2 victory. While it was only Andrew's fifth run batted in this season, it was arguably the most crucial run batted in in his young White Sox career.
Benintendi is a competitor and he has been doing nothing but his job/role thus far for the Chicago White Sox.
Benintendi told Jason Benetti and Steve Stone that the monkey is finally off the team's back and that the clubhouse vibes are back to where they need to be. While they have a long way to go to get back into the playoff hunt, it isn't entirely out of the picture quite yet.