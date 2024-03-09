Andrew Vaughn is Poised for a Breakout Season
The Chicago White Sox are lucky to have some of the talent on the roster that they currently have.
If you look at the roster overall, guys like Luis Robert, Jr., Colson Montgomery, and others show that the White Sox will have a promising future. Others have shown flashes of greatness. Those players include Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez, and the subject of this piece, Andrew Vaughn.
Vaughn is a quiet and unassuming guy. He doesn’t talk much, he’s not boastful or seemingly craves the limelight. He goes out every day and does his job. He’s not a superstar yet but he’s not bottom-of-the-barrel either. Vaughn is a good player who has a lot going for him.
The Chicago White Sox aren’t projected to be that good in 2024. They are going to need a lot of their guys to step up and play well throughout the 162-game season. Vaughn has shown that he’s somewhat durable, a good hitter, and a good fielder. But he’s just good, he’s not been great. He’s been steady but he’s nothing like Robert, Jr.
Yet.
Vaughn is poised to have a breakout year this year.
You heard it here first. Vaughn is going to flirt with All-Star status before it’s all said and done. He has the tools; he has the ability, and he seemingly has the desire to be good.
I suspect he’s going to be the second-best hitter on the team (although Eloy Jimenez is starting to look pretty good in spring training) and will shine with 25-plus home runs and a stronger-than-average slash line.
Why do I think the way that I do about Vaughn? I think it’s based on the skill that he’s been able to exhibit and the fact that he’s finally starting to put things together.
This is the year that all that hard work pays off and he gets everything together. It’s finally going to happen for him, and the White Sox are going to benefit from his improved play.
The Chicago White Sox are not going to win a lot of games this year. We must face the facts. But they are starting to put something together that could end up being “awesome”. Vaughn is going to be a part of the future “awesome” team that the White Sox put forth.
Back to his stat potential, I think, aside from the 25-plus home runs he could hit, Vaughn’s batting average could easily be around .300.
With a successful season, it’s possible Vaughn could turn himself into trade bait, but the White Sox would be wise to keep him around long-term. He’s a great building block to help build the team of the future around. He’s young enough that he’s still got some time left before his skills start to diminish.
The future is bright for Vaughn. The White Sox may not shine in 2024 but Vaughn is sure to stand out and sure to show us all why the White Sox took him where they did. His time has come, and it will come this season. It’s about time he finally “broke out” and became a star.