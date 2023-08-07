Another Chicago White Sox report makes things even worse
Sure, it is nice that the Chicago White Sox took two of three from the Cleveland Guardians this past weekend. Nobody in White Sox land wants to see them make it to the playoffs.
Playing spoiler is the only fun thing the White Sox could do now which just shows how bad things are getting.
It got even worse on Sunday night when ESPN's Jesse Rodgers released some interesting information regarding comments made by former White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton.
There was just tons of comments about how the team doesn't hold anyone accountable, the way they do things, and overall broken culture that they have there.
The Chicago White Sox are in an even worse spot than we thought.
Well, on Monday, Jesse Rodgers went on ESPN 1000's "Kap and JHood" morning show and reveled some information that will make things feel even worse.
He used names. He mentioned that Yasmani Grandal doesn't get along with the pitchers, that Yoan Moncada doesn't work hard, and he said that although Eloy Jimenez has a great attitude, he isn't putting forward the best effort either.
Those are horrific things to hear about these players. We had a lot of faith in them all not too long ago and now these are the things being said about them. You know Rodgers hears this stuff from people in the organization so where there is smoke, there is fire.
This franchise has a long way to go before they get back to being respectable. It is going to take a long time to get them back on track.
These are all things that people assumed for a long time but you can think that about any losing team. These reports all but confirm it for the Chicago White Sox. The culture is out of hand and broken. Lots of people need to be fired in order for things to change.