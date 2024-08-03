Another sign that the Chicago White Sox players are done with manager Pedro Grifol
By Todd Welter
The week started with reports that Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol upset the clubhouse with his post-All-Star break kick-off speech.
Pedro and some of the players have denied that the manager said he placed the blame solely on the players if the team ended up worse than the 1962 New York Mets and the 2003 Detroit Tigers.
However, it has been reported that players are not happy with mandatory batting practice. Either way, it is not a good look for an embattled manager to lose the clubhouse, especially with a team that now has lost a franchise record 18 consecutive games.
His latest interaction with a player showed he might be losing the team and if that is case, he needs to be fired.
Reliever Steven Wilson was clearly not happy with Pedro pulling him in the eighth inning after he gave up five runs.
Wilson claims there was nothing to the interaction.
Maybe he was upset that he gave up a ton of runs. Losing 18 games in a row surely is not fun to go through. The look on his face when Pedro approached the mound had the look of a man that wanted nothing to do with his boss.
He also could not have been very happy that his manager let him wear five runs when the team was coming off an off day and the bullpen should have been fully rested.
Either way, it looks like at that moment it was another piece of evidence of Pedro losing the clubhouse. That happening along with a historic losing streak continuing is what might be what finally gets ownership to fire Pedro by as early as Monday.
Pedro Grifol does not deserve all of the blame for this historic losing since he is not physically in the batting order and did not put this roster together. However, if he is losing the clubhouse then there is no reason to keep him around through the rest of the season.
It looks like it is a certainty that Grifol will be fired once the season ends, so his being around is strictly because it is speculated that ownership wants to avoid paying him to do nothing for a season and a half. Somehow the economics makes sense in owner Jerry Reinsdorf's mind to pay Pedro for one season to not be the manager since Grifol has one year left on his deal.
There is the logic that the team is going to be bad with an interim manager, so it is okay to let Grifol finish out the year. On the flip side, the White Sox are still going to do a lot of losing next season, so it would be a good idea to give bench coach Charlie Montoya a look to see if he can do a bit better and take over full-time next season during the losing portion of the rebuild.
Regardless, this season has not been fun to watch and most of the players seem to no longer be having fun playing for Pedro Grifol.