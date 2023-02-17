Anthony Rizzo made an amazing gesture toward Liam Hendriks
About a month ago, we learned that Liam Hendriks is dealing with cancer. He is getting treatment for it which is good but we all just want to see him make a full recovery and get back to doing what he does best.
If there were a Hall of Fame for humanity, he’d be in on the first ballot. The things he does and promotes for the betterment of those around him on and off the field are a true symbol of how great he is in every way.
That doesn’t even count how good he is at throwing baseballs in the 9th inning or even how great of a teammate he is. The vibes in the room are immaculate if Liam Hendriks is a part of it. He inspires a lot of good in a lot of people.
Someone else well-known in town who has been known to inspire a lot of good in a lot of people is Anthony Rizzo. Of course, Rizzo plays for the New York Yankees but he is remembered as one of the greatest Chicago Cubs of all time.
Rizzo, like Hendriks, would be a first ballot humanity Hall of Famer because of how kind and genuine he’s been in his life. As a cancer survivor himself, he can relate to what Liam is going through a lot.
That is why the story of him reaching out to Hendriks is amazing to hear. Rizzo got the phone number of Liam Hendriks from Kendall Graveman (they know each other personally) so he can send him some well wishes. This was as classy of a move as you’ll ever see.
Trey Mancini, freshly signed with the Cubs, has also had cancer in the past. He, like Rizzo, reached out to Hendriks to share some advice and extend some well wishes. These types of stories are the ones that make life worth living.
All of these guys play for rival teams and they still reach out to one another in moments of need. Cancer is serious business and everyone comes together to help fight it. Clearly, Hendriks isn’t along with this battle. Hopefully, we see him back on the Diamond sooner rather than later.