April was one of the worst months in Chicago White Sox history
The Chicago White Sox won on the final day of April. It ended what was a ten-game losing streak. It also stopped the bleeding during the worst start to a season the team has had in over 70 years.
The sad part is that their record is now 8-21 which is still horrific. However, they need to just keep playing and see what happens. This game of baseball has seen crazier things in the past.
Right now though, it is fair to criticize them for having one of the worst months in the history of their team. They went 3-20 during the month (they went 1-1 during the two regular season games played at the end of March).
How did they get there? Well, there are tons of problems. A lot of the offensive players that are expected to produce have not really. There have also been some injuries that account for that but nobody has really lived up to the hype so far in 2023.
The Chicago White Sox are a team that needs everyone to be better.
The pitching has also been very bad. The starters and bullpen were all terrible but the pen deserves the most heat for the way that they played.
During the entire month, the Chicago White Sox didn't win a single series nor did they win back to back games even one time. It is very bad where this team stands right now. They don't even have a .300 winning percentage.
However, there is a lot of season left. Will April showers bring May flowers? Maybe. Maybe not. The team would love to turn things around and in a weak AL Central Division, there is no reason to think they can't.
The good news is that they end April with a very fun win in comeback form. It had been a while since they won but it had been even longer since they won a game in that type of comeback fashion.
We can only hope to see much better baseball played by the White Sox as the season goes along. The summer is much better in town when there is good baseball to watch on the south side.