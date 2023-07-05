Blue Jays at White Sox Rain Delay: Updates, start time, etc
The Chicago White Sox are getting set to play the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of this series. Toronto won the first game in comeback fashion as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a go ahead home run in the 8th inning.
The Sox would love to tie this series on this Wednesday night. Unfortunately, the weather isn't the greatest in Chicago right now. They Sox are officially in a rain delay.
It was set to begin at 7:10 PM if the weather was good but that is not going to be the case here. Lance Lynn is the scheduled starting pitcher as he is going to face Jose Berrios of Toronto.
The tarps are on the field and we are waiting for a word on what is going to happen. The White Sox did not announce a time yet for the start of the game. That will surely come as more information about the incoming storms is available.
Of course, everyone wants to see them get this game in. Although the team is not good, we still look forward to seeing them play their daily baseball game.
Update: 8:10 CT: One hour after first pitch was supposed to be, the White Sox still haven't given another update on the game.
The Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays are in a rain delay.
We know that the White Sox have the best grounds-crew in Major League Baseball. We can only hope that they can overcome this storm and play some ball. Watching Chicago and Toronto would make any Wednesday night better.
News before the rain delay
Before the rain delay in Chicago, we found out that Luis Robert Jr. was the seventh of eight players announced to be in the home run derby.
He will participate alongside some of the best power hitters that Major League Baseball has to offer. This is amazing news for the White Sox slugger who is finally healthy (knock on wood). We knew he had this kind of potential but we have just been waiting to see it.