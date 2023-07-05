White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. will be in the 2023 Home Run Derby
It has happened! Not only is Chicago White Sox superstar Luis Robert an American League All-Star, but he is also going to participate in the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.
This is a well-deserved honor for the White Sox star. They are not having a great season as a team but they are certainly seeing Robert play at a very high level.
On Tuesday night, Robert hit his 25th home run of the season. Only Shohei Ohtani has more in the American League. He is also tied for third in Major League Baseball as a whole.
Now, as a result of his amazing play so far this season, he is going to be in the 2023 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby. Obviously, that is a huge honor.
Robert Jr. is the first White Sox player to be in the Home Run Derby since 2016 when Todd Frazier was in it. The Home Run Derby is always fun but seeing one of our guys participate will make it even better.
Robert is the 7th of 8 players participating in the event. Julio Rodriguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mookie Betts, Randy Arozarena, Pete Alonso, and Adley Rutschman are the other six.
We will probably find out who the 8th and final participant is in short order. This is already a very good group of power hitters ready to compete.
Finally seeing Robert amongst these players is very nice. He has always had the talent to be in this conversation but he was never healthy. Now, his health seems to be good and his play has matched all the hype that surrounded him when he was a prospect.
It is unfortunate that the Sox are not a good team but that doesn't mean we can't appreciate the players that are actually having a good year.
Robert is certainly one of those. Hopefully, he is able to put on a show and give himself a chance to win this thing.