Can Oscar Colas help the Chicago White Sox in 2023?
A main concern about the 2023 Chicago White Sox is who is going to be the everyday right fielder. While there is an abundance of names, it may not be a list that provides dominant defensive play. Eloy Jiménez has been reported to possibly get a chance at the position.
Eloy even believes that he will be playing the outfield this year. Although Jiménez had substantial offensive numbers when healthy last year, his defense wasn't something to be excited about.
In four seasons with the White Sox, the slugger has a -15 Rdrs (Defensive Runs Saved Above Average). The White Sox just simply can't rely on his defense any longer.
Another alternative could be Gavin Sheets who was responsible for some time in the right field spot last year. The complication with this situation you may ask? Sheets isn't a right fielder, he's a first baseman.
The White Sox need to stop plugging first basemen into the outfield, everybody in the world of baseball saw a decrease in their defensive play last year and a main target to look at was the outfield play provided by players playing out of position.
Oscar Colas is trying to become a big part of the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox need a "real" outfielder to go out there every day with newly acquired Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. That name could be Oscar Colás.
Oscar Colás is a 24-year-old right fielder who performed very highly throughout 2022 in the minor league system. The lefty both offensively and defensively was a force to be reckoned with and is now being given an opportunity to make a splash in the big leagues.
Major League Baseball gave Oscar deservingly so number 85 in the Pre-2023 prospect rankings, the soon-to-be rookie from La Habana, Cuba also represented the White Sox in the 2022 MLB Futures Game.
Colás went through all three main levels of Minor League Baseball last year. In 117 games, he slashed .314/.371/.524. On top of that, he also had an OPS of .895. Oscar hit 23 long balls and drove 79 runners in throughout the year.
Pedro Grifol told 670 The Score that he believes that Oscar Colas is going to get his chance in 2023:
"“Well certainly, Oscar Colas is going to be given every opportunity to see if he can become our right fielder on a daily basis,” "- Pedro Grifol on 670 The Score
Pedro Grifol has also spoken very highly of the young talent but has also mentioned that his spot needs to be earned. Along with Eloy and Gavin, the White Sox brought in some guys who will be fighting for the position as well.
Jake Marisnek, Victor Reyes, and Billy Hamilton are all names in consideration battling for the spot with Oscar. Leury Garcia is also a name Grifol brought up that can serve the White Sox in right field.
Oscar Colás is going to be given just as fair a chance as anyone else and can potentially give the White Sox damage in their 2023 lineup.
The pressure of joining an MLB roster with high praise is a hard thing to do at a younger age but is also well worth it. Colás has rookie-of-the-year potential and then some. He just needs to prove it to the organization at spring training.
The White Sox have a lot of thinking to do in a short period, and the right field position is one of the big problems to solve/fill.