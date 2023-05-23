Can the Chicago White Sox still win the American League Central?
The Chicago White Sox enter Tuesday with a record of 19-30. They are 6.5 games out of first place in the American League Central Division which is one of the weakest in Major League Baseball.
The Minnesota Twins lead the division. Both the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians are ahead of the White Sox as well in second and third place respectively.
Sitting in fourth place, the Kansas City Royals trail the White Sox in fifth place. The Royals are a different kind of bad as they are 14-35 which has them 11.5 games out of first place.
The White Sox are not as bad as the truly terrible teams in the game so we have to wonder, is it possible for them to win the division in 2023?
The Chicago White Sox are still very much in the 2023 AL Central race.
It is certainly possible. Right now, they are the only team in the division with a winning record in their last ten games. It is the ten-game losing streak that has the White Sox buried right now.
The answer is yes. They still can win the division. It might not be likely and it would take some really great play down the stretch but it is possible. Stranger things have certainly happened in this crazy game.
The rotation seems to be improving. The same can be said about the bullpen. As far as the starting lineup, it is hit or miss at times. Lately, they have been playing very well.
Luis Robert Jr. could have one of the best offensive seasons in team history if he stays on his current path. Other guys like Jake Burger and Gavin Sheets have been hitting well when they are in the lineup as well.
All of this needs to continue at the same time if this team wants to go on a run. If they continue to play well, they will get themselves back in this race. If that happens, Pedro Grifol will get lots of well-earned credit.
We're still in the "it's unlikely" stage but you have to like the trend of the team right now. We will know soon enough if they will be sellers or not at the trade deadline.