Can the White Sox contend for the division and be sellers at the same time?
The Chicago White Sox are in a tough spot. They are a bad team with a bad record but the rest of their division is also very bad.
Because of this, it is unclear as to what direction they are going to go when it comes to how they finish this season.
Are they going to realize that they stink and sell or are they going to be buyers because of the fact that the division is terrible? It is hard to decide what the answer will be and what the answer should be.
We know that ownership doesn't really care which is also part of the reason that the front office is so messed up. They don't do much winning consistently and you can clearly see why.
The White Sox are in a very interesting spot right now with the team.
Of course, there is one thought that crosses everyone's mind. Can they be sellers and still compete for their division at the same time?
Well, they are in striking distance of the top spot in the division and have been for most of the season. That has continued even while they have hovered around 10 games under all year long. The division is very bad and probably won't be getting much better.
That doesn't mean that they can trade some of their assets. Contenders out there might consider bullpen arms like Liam Hendriks, Joe Kelly, and Kendall Graveman amongst others. There are also starters like Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito to consider moving right now.
Pitchers aren't the only thing to think about selling either. Bats like Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez, and Gavin Sheets amongst others could be out there for other teams to think about. We don't know the direction that it is going to go but any way is truly possible.
Regardless of what they do, we should be hoping that the betterment of the long-term success is at the top of the mind. If that's not the case, we just have to wait until ownership changes.