White Sox: The horrific AL Central is making this season even worse
The Chicago White Sox are a bad baseball team. They have one of the worst records in the league and they can’t ever seem to keep the good vibes going.
Every time they have a nice little stretch, they follow it up with a very bad series. That was the case this last weekend. After winning eight of their last 11 games, they had a chance to have a big performance against the Detroit Tigers but they lost three out of four.
The thing that is the most annoying about this, however, is the horrific division that the White Sox reside in. Despite being 22-33 (11 games under .500), they are only 6.0 games behind the division lead. That is far from out of it going into June.
It might be exciting to think about the fact that a few nice weeks in a row can get them to the top but they have to stop having these random horrible weekends.
The Chicago White Sox play in a horrific division which isn't a good thing.
The division being a dumpster fire has the bad part about it as well. The White Sox might fool themselves into thinking they don't need to be sellers if they are a truly bad team.
They probably should be considered sellers right now considering that they have one of the worst records in the league but the status of the AL Central makes them think they can win.
Not getting anything from their trade assets would make this season even more of a failure than it already is. They absolutely cannot fool themselves the way that it seems they're going to.
The White Sox need to do one of two things down the stretch. They either need to put it together and start winning while looking like winners or start preparing for the future. Hopefully, as mentioned before, they don't let the bad division cloud their views.