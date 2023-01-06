Carlos Correa signing with this team would be a nightmare for White Sox fans
The Chicago White Sox play in a very interesting division. The AL Central is a division full of teams that constantly fail to reach expectations. The Kansas City Royals won the World Series in 2015 after back-to-back AL Pennants but other than that the White Sox were the last team to win in 2005.
The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians each reached the World Series since then as well but neither of them won it. Oddly enough, the winningest team in the division over the years is the Minnesota Twins and they are the only ones who haven't reached it this century.
Minnesota has had some really good seasons though and produced some big stars. They even spend some money from time to time which is not something that the rest of them, including the White Sox, ever really do.
That is why this Carlos Correa fiasco is really worrisome. The Twins landed Correa during the last off-season and it was a surprise to many. However, he opted out after one year which left the Twins looking for a full-time shortstop.
The White Sox would like to see Carlos Correa stay out of the division.
He signed with the San Francisco Giants before they decided not to go through with it because of a bad physical. Following that, he signed with the New York Mets who are thinking of doing the exact same thing.
The worst thing that could happen to the White Sox would be Correa going back to the Twins after the Mets ultimately let him go. They need to be hoping that New York just keeps him so that the Twins can't go back after him.
Coming back to the Twins would mean that the White Sox have to face him a bunch again and we don't want that. He has success against everybody but he seems to get a little extra motivation when he plays against the White Sox, even going back to his Houston Astros days.
There is even the fear that the Cleveland Guardians somehow swoop in and take him if the Mets' cold feet continue. That would be even more of a disaster. The 2023 season will be much easier for the White Sox if they don't have to deal with this great player in their division anymore.