White Sox News: Carlos Correa may hit the market again
The Chicago White Sox have spent the entire week talking about their big free agent signing in Andrew Benintendi. He earned the highest contract in the history of the franchise as he will make 75 million over the next five years. It is a great addition that everyone is excited about.
However, it is not the type of move that adds a true superstar to the mix. A team like the New York Mets knows what that feels like as they have been making moves like that for the last few years now. Their latest was the addition of Carlos Correa.
However, that deal might be falling through now because of more issues with his medical status. The San Francisco Giants already dropped out of a deal with him earlier in the off-season and that was absolutely shocking. The fact that the Mets are possibly going to do the same is very telling.
Still, this isn't great news for the White Sox. Carlos Correa's most recent teams are the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros. With both of them, he had a tremendous amount of success against them.
Carlos Correa might actually become available again which is terrible.
He is a very good player against everyone which is why he was worth 300 million before this recent health stuff but he seems to enjoy playing the White Sox a little bit extra. Getting him into the National League was going to be a great thing.
Now that this Mets deal might end, the Sox may have to worry about him again. Could he go back to the Minnesota Twins? That would be a nightmare. Could the Cleveland Guardians get him on a discount and offer him the shortstop position? Of course, that is possible.
We know the White Sox would never shell out that kind of money but their biggest rivals would certainly consider it if the price was right and he wanted to go there. At this point in time, we have to hope that this whole thing gets resolved and Correa stays right there in New York where he can't dominate the Chicago White Sox as much anymore.