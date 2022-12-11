Chicago White Sox: 2022 player grade for Dylan Cease
The Chicago White Sox were a dumpster fire in 2022 but Dylan Cease was one of the true bright spots on the team. He gave them more than a chance to win in most of his outings which is really good to see because there weren't many other good stories.
Cease was seen as a talented pitcher that was getting better and better as the years went on but nobody expected him to be this good in 2022. If he was this good for the first time in 2024, nobody would be shocked but he has arrived earlier than anticipated.
Of course, the White Sox acquired Cease from the Chicago Cubs in 2017 along with Eloy Jimenez for Jose Quintana. The Sox would have won that trade in a landslide with just one of Jimenez or Cease but the fact that they got both is absolutely amazing.
Cease was the only starter on the White Sox to make all 32 of his starts in 2022. That is nice because he was able to go out there and give his team a chance to win every single time that he was scheduled to.
In those 32 starts, he came up with an ERA of 2.20 and a WHIP of 1.109 with 227 strikeouts over 184.0 innings.
Unfortunately, the White Sox offense didn't play well this year and the bullpen was a letdown sometimes so his record was only 14-8 which is good but not good enough for a year like he had. He accumulated a WAR of 6.4 which is absolutely magnificent.
Final Grade: A+
The Chicago White Sox saw Dylan Cease have a magnificent year in 2022.
Dylan Cease is the only player on the team that gets an A+. He was absolutely unbelievable all season long. His stats were so good that he finished in second place for the American League Cy Young Award if it weren't for a slightly better season from Justin Verlander.
Cease was one of the three best pitchers in the league but still doesn't get the respect that he deserves from people. He wasn't an All-Star or on the MLB's first team. Both of those facts are just disrespectful to him as a player.
You better believe that Cease will be the Opening Day starter in 2023. He deserves that honor because of what he did in 2022 and should be incredibly proud of it. Hopefully, the team doesn't completely let him down this time because he is a sensational player.