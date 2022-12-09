Recapping the 2022 Winter Meetings for the Chicago White Sox
The Winter Meetings ended with a whimper for Chicago White Sox fans as the team didn't do anything to better themselves during the event. They also didn't do anything to hurt themselves either which is fine but it is obvious that they aren't "all in".
Rick Hahn said at the beginning of the rebuild that money would be spend and they would be all in on winning a championship when the time was right. Well, the time was right in 2022 but they failed and now 2023 looks like it is going to be more of the same.
At the Winter Meetings, there were a few events that forced the White Sox to do something. For one, they participated in the first ever MLB Draft Lottery. That was pretty cool to see as all the non-playoff teams participated to see who will draft where in the first round.
Unfortunately, the only team that made significant movement via the lottery is one of their biggest rivals in the Minnesota Twins. They jumped all the way up to the fifth overall pick which is really cool for them. The White Sox will select 15th overall. They stay in the middle which is just poetic.
The Chicago White Sox didn't have the most eventful Winter Meetings.
They also made a major league rule 5 draft pick. They selected Nick Avila from the San Francisco Giants organization. Avila is a right-handed pitcher that was drafted by the Giants in 2019. He was in AA during the 2022 season. We will see how he is able to help the organization going forward.
During the event, it did come out that the White Sox won the Allan H. Selig Award for Philantropic Excellence. They earned this because of their ACE program which helps kids grow both on and off the field. They should be proud of this one.
This is about where the stories end for the White Sox unless you include the fact that Dylan Cease shaved his mustache or the idea of Nelson Cruz coming to the south side because he said he'd want to. this is currently the state of the team that we all thought was turning the corner in 2021.
There is still plenty of offseason left for this team to figure some things out. They won't have Jose Abreu anymore but Pedro Grifol is sure to help them positively regress after the disaster that was Tony La Russa's tenure.
At this point, all fans can do is hope for an off-season miracle because the Winter Meetings were just filled with noise.