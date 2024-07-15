Chicago White Sox 2024 MLB Draft Tracker: Players team has taken in Rounds 2-10
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox must add impact bats in this draft. They did not do that during the first round last night when the team took Hagen Smith with the No. 5 overall pick.
The Sox have a track record of developing left-handed pitchers and he fits a profile the team is comfortable with.
Amateur scouting director Mike Shirley did add a bat in the second round and through the majority of his day two picks. Here is who the White Sox have taken with the picks that usually have a shot at eventually contributing to the big-league club.
Caleb Bonemer, No. 43 overall pick, second round, Okemos HS (MI), SS
The Sox took a prep shortstop who was a part of the organization's area code team. That is a great way to locate prep players these days. Area code teams eliminate the day of a team catching a prep prospect on a good day and then selecting the player. That has happened to the White Sox.
The Athletic's Keith Law is concerned about his swing (subscription required to access).
He is rated as low as 71st by MLB Pipeline and as high as 26th according to Baseball Prospectus.
The White Sox want to start his professional career off as a shortstop, but FutureSox thinks he will eventually move to third base.
Blake Larson, No. 68 overall pick, Competitive Balance Round B, IMG Academy, LHP
The White Sox went with another lefty in the second round. Larson might not have the velocity on his fastball as Smith.
He has made it clear that is not going to TCU and instead will sign with the Sox. However, he wants a few extra bucks over his slot.
Larson is a good candidate to be developed by pitching director Brian Bannister.
Law ranked him as the 81st-best prospect. Baseball America ranked him the lowest among the services at 121.
Nick McLain, No. 78 overall pick, third round, Arizona State, OF
The Sox added a left-handed power bat with this pick.
He missed time this season with a hand injury. He came back in time to hit 12 home runs. McLain also had a .342 average and a 1.120 OPS.
Casey Saucke, No. 107 overall pick, fourth round, University of Virginia, OF
The White Sox grabbed another outfielder with this pick. Shortstops and outfielders are excellent uses of draft capital.
He was ranked as the 127th-best prospect in the draft. He has emerging pop in his bat with 14 home runs this season.
Sam Antonacci, No. 140 overall pick, fifth round, Coastal Carolina University, 3B
The Sox took another left-handed bat who hit .367 for Coastal Carolina.
He was ranked as the 201st-best prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He should be starting in Low-A ball soon.
Jackson Appel, No. 169 overall pick, sixth round, Texas A&M, catcher
He was a fifth-year senior who should be signed under slot. Again, taking a catcher is always a good draft strategy.
The Sox wrapped up Day 2 of the draft by taking a couple of college pitchers in Phil Fox from Pittsburgh in the seventh round, Aaron Combs from Tennessee in the eighth round, and Jack Young out of Iowa in the ninth round. The final pick of the day was Cole McConnell, a left-handed hitting outfielder, out of Louisana Tech.