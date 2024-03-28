Chicago White Sox 2024 preseason team awards prediction
A new season is upon White Sox fans. Even though projections are bleak, the season will have its fair share of exciting moments. Hopefully some players could showcase their talents and be a part of the team when they start to make a playoff push in the next few seasons.
The Chicago White Sox 2024 season begins today. The overall season is projected to not go well, but hopefully, they get some great individual performances that make it worth watching this team this year.
Team Cy Young: Garrett Crochet
After dealing Dylan Cease a few weeks back, Crochet is the new ace of the Chicago White Sox. An extremely talented lefty who skipped the minors entirely and debuted in 2020, he has been solid for the team when healthy.
He missed the entire 2022 season with Tommy John and only appeared in 13 games last season. The Sox have made some nonsensical decisions in recent years, but committing to Crochet as a starter is the right decision. Crochet was the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft and there is no reason to make someone chosen that high a reliever. Especially with Michael Kopech now being brought out of the bullpen.
The team desperately needs its talent to start performing and reaching its potential. In his lone full healthy season, Crochet had a Strikeout-per-9 of 10.8 and a FIP of 2.80. He may start as an opener as he ramps up his endurance, but with his talent, he can be a bright spot in an expected down season for the Sox.
Team MVP: Luis Robert Jr.
No need to overthink this one. Luis Robert Jr. is the best player on the team. People can try and get cute and say someone else, but it is just not genuine. No player on the team has the raw talent, power, and defensive prowess that Robert brings to the table.
Last season, Robert Jr. made the All-Star team for the first time and broke out for 38 home runs, a .857 OPS, and six defensive runs saved, which ranked 7th amongst Center fielders last year.
He also swiped 20 stolen bases, which led the team. He will likely lead the team in home runs, RBIs, OPS, and stolen bases this year while providing Gold Glove-caliber defense. Maybe he will have a 40/40 season. He is truly a Ferrari in a Trailer Park.
Team Biggest Surprise: Jordan Leasure
There is not a lot of excitement from White Sox fans going into this 2024 season, the Over/Under win total on the season is 60.5, which puts the Sox as one of the worst teams in the league. The one thing fans could look forward to this season is seeing the young talent get an opportunity to show their stuff at the major league level.
Jordan Leasure is one of those young guys who will have a chance right out the gate to show he belongs. He came along in the Lance Lynn trade and had a dominant spring training. He pitched 9.1 innings in 10 games with an 11:4 K:BB ratio. The 25-year-old can grab the closer role and give the fans some excitement for the upcoming season.