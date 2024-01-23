3 reasons why Colson Montgomery should be the White Sox shortstop in 2024
The Chicago White Sox have one of the top prospects in baseball waiting in the wings. Shortstop Colson Montgomery, the White Sox first round pick from 2021, is currently rated as the No. 17 prospect in baseball.
Montgomery has great size, standing at 6'4", and has drawn comparisons to Corey Seager thanks to being a lefty-swinging shortstop with offensive upside. With Tim Anderson no longer around, could Montgomery be the Opening Day shortstop in 2024?
Today, I want to take a look at some reasons why Montgomery should win the job.
2024 is a rebuilding year
Most people expect 2024 will be another down year for the White Sox. After losing 101 games in 2023 and sending a ton of talent out the door, 2024 looks to be about finding which players will be here for the long haul. The Sox could still be looking to offload some notable names, so several young players should get a chance soon.