The Chicago White Sox actually won a series late in the year
The Chicago White Sox are not a good team but every now and again it is fun to see them win a game. It can also be fun to see them win a series which they did over the weekend against the Boston Red Sox.
It started on Friday night. They lost the game as Chris Sale dominated them and they couldn't get enough offense late to win the game.
In the second game, the White Sox and Red Sox had a pitcher's duel. Dylan Cease had himself a very good game and it was much needed for him. Luis Robert Jr. hit a home run in the 9th inning and the White Sox took the 1-0 win thanks to those two.
That left a rubber match to be played on Sunday and the White Sox took it by a final score of 3-2. It was a great close win to get the series in their favor.
The Chicago White Sox won the game against the Boston Red Sox.
This game ended after six innings as it was considered to be a complete game and the severe weather wasn't going to subside. With this game meaning nothing for the playoffs, it makes sense to end it early.
The White Sox weren't afforded the time to blow the lead so they now have their first series win since early August. You have to take it any way you can get it at this point. They won't have to take a bad stretch of series losses into the off-season.
Mike Clevinger pitched all six innings for the White Sox. He gave up two runs on five hits. He didn't have any strikeouts which is interesting but he didn't walk anybody either.
The White Sox only had four hits but Korey Lee, Gavin Sheets, and Eloy Jimenez all came around to score which was just enough for them to pull off this six-inning win.
Now, the White Sox are off on Monday because of a schedule change but they will begin a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. We'll see if they can play spoiler for them as they try to play in the playoffs.