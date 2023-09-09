The Chicago White Sox finally got a series-opening win
The Chicago White Sox were embarrassed by the Detroit Tigers last week as they were swept at home. The Tigers are not a great team but they are much better than the White Sox.
Coming off a big win to avoid the sweep in their last series against the Kansas City Royals, they knew they needed a big effort to make it two in a row.
Mike Clevinger got the start for the White Sox and he was brilliant. He went 7.0 innings and gave up 0 runs on three hits and had no walks. He struck out seven batters.
The bullpen was needed for two innings and preserved the shutout for Clevinger and the rest of the team. It was a great pitching performance for everyone involved.
The White Sox had a complete performance in the win over the Tigers.
As for the offense, the Sox scored six runs thanks to some big games from certain hitters. For one, it was nice to see Yoan Moncada take one deep. His 2-run blast made it three straight games with a long ball. That is the first time he’s done that in his career.
Moncada was the only Sox hitter with a multi-hit game so that combined with his 3 RBIs made him the hitter of the game. Andrew Benintendi (2) and Eloy Jimenez (1) also drove in runs.
For Benintendi, the 200th double of his career was his one hit. Hopefully, there are more doubles where that came from.
The White Sox only had two wins in a series opener since the All-Star break. it was nice that this 6-0 win finally got them their third.
Now, the White Sox have two chances to earn a series win. It starts for them on Saturday evening when they get the Tigers again.
Jose Urena is going to pitch for the White Sox. He was brought in to replace Michael Kopech who is going to the bullpen to end the season.
On the other side, the Tigers are going to pitch Tarik Skubal so it isn’t going to be easy for the Sox to score runs. Based on the way Urena has pitched so far this season with Colorado, it is easy to say this matchup heavily favors Detroit.