White Sox News: Chicago avoided being swept by Kansas City
The Chicago White Sox are not good. However, it is fair to expect more from them against a team like the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals are one of four teams in Major League Baseball with a worse record and it is much worse. That is why the first two games of this series are embarrassing.
Of course, the White Sox did not want to be swept by that Royals team. A day after the balk-off that sent them home losers once again, they needed to bring it all in this game.
The White Sox got off to a decent start as they took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth. However, things turned sideways for them again in the bottom of that same inning as they went down in the bottom half of the same inning.
The Chicago White Sox needed a big performance to avoid the sweep.
In the 6th inning, however, the White Sox scored three to take the lead. That would hold as the White Sox ended up winning the game by a final score of 6-4.
Everyone in the White Sox lineup had a hit in the game except for Lenyn Sosa. They ended up with 14 hits total. Elvis Andrus had a remarkable four hits so he deserves some extra praise.
Andrew Vaughn and Yoan Moncada each had multi-hit games as well (Vaughn had three and Moncada had two). Each of them had at least one RBI and run scored as well.
If only the White Sox offense could be this productive every day. This is what we thought we'd get from these guys but that just isn't the case.
Touki Toussaint started for the White Sox. He gave up two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six in 6.0 innings. It was a good enough start for his team to have a chance to win.
Of course, Aaron Bummer gave up his usual two runs but the bullpen shut the door outside of that. The pitching on this team is terrible but they had a decent enough game to avoid being swept.
Now, the White Sox have an off-day on Thursday as they travel to play the Detroit Tigers. Mike Clevinger will get the start for them on Friday as they kick off another series against their rival.
This will be the last time that they ever play against Miguel Cabrera so this should be fun. They avoided a sweep in Kansas City so it would be nice for them to avoid that in Detroit as well.