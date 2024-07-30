The Chicago White Sox fire sale continues as Paul DeJong is traded to division rival
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox have made their second trade before today's MLB trade deadline. The Sox are trading their team leader in home runs, Paul DeJong, to a division rival, the Kansas City Royals.
The Sox are getting a minor league pitcher back for their slugging infielder.
Rosado recently picked up a rare four-strikeout inning while in A-ball.
He projects to be a reliever if he can get to the big leagues as he features three pitches but none of them are plus pitches. Rosado was not ranked among the Royals' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.
Considering the Sox were one of the few teams willing to give DeJong a big-league deal after his terrible 2023 season, getting a pitcher who might be a cheap bullpen arm is nice return.
DeJong's career started with a lot of promise as he hit 74 home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals between 2017 and 2019. He lost his power swing as he crushed just 42 home runs from 2020-2023.
He got his home run stroke back with the White Sox as he led the team with 18 dingers so far this season. DeJong will not have to travel very far to join his new team as the Royals are in town for a three-game set.
DeJong was supposed to upgrade the shortstop position defensively after the team declined Tim Anderson's option in the offseason. He was not much better in the field than Anderson as he was -8 defensive runs saved and a -1 outs above average after having a career nine in 2023.
DeJong was playing some third base for the Sox and since the Royals have superstar Bobby Witt Jr. at short, he will likely play there. DeJong has also played some second base in his career.
This is the second straight season DeJong has been traded before the deadline. The White Sox are still reportedly trying to trade ace pitcher Garrett Crochet before the 5 pm CST deadline.