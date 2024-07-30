Chicago White Sox Rumors: Team feels like Garrett Crochet will be traded before deadline
By Todd Welter
Despite feeling hurt by Garrett Crochet's camp demanding a contract extension from any team that acquires him in a deal, Chicago White Sox general manager Chris Getz seems confident he can trade his ace pitcher before today's 5 pm CST expiration.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale tweeted out that the Sox believe they can deal Crochet before the deadline. However, he also reports that slugger Luis Robert Jr. will not be traded.
Getz mentioned yesterday when he spoke with reporters that he was surprised by Crochet's stance on a contract extension from a team acquiring him in a deal in order to pitch in October. Getz also admitted that could complicate a deal getting done.
However, 670 the Score's MLB baseball report Bruce Levine tweeted out just after midnight that some contenders are not being deterred by Crochet's stance.
If the Sox do trade Crochet, hopefully, they get a better return than they did for pitchers Erick Fedde and Michael Kopech along with outfielder Tommy Pham.
The Sox got three prospects and player to be named later or cash from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team deal where the Cardinals picked up Fedde and Pham. The Cardinals did not have to send a single prospect to the White Sox in the move.
In fact, the Sox are sending the Cardinals cash in the deal. The money is most likley covering Pham's bonus if he is traded.
The Sox need young bats who project to be impactful at the big leagues. Miguel Vargas does have that potential however he has yet to prove he can hit big-league pitching.
Trading Crochet is another way to add more players like Vargas. It does not sound like the Sox will be signing their All-Star pitcher to an extension in the offseason.
That is a big reason why the front office is motivated to deal Crochet now as his trade value is high. However, there are still questions around how many innings he can give a contender down the stretch since this is his first year as a starter. That is big reason why Crochet wants a contract extension from any team that acquires him.
The smarter move is to keep Crochet and see if he can finish out the season productive and healthy. The team should then make a run at an extension in the offseason, and if no deal is in place, then trade him when he will still have value and less questions surrounding his usage.
Alas, it seems like the Sox want to trade him now.
Luis Robert Jr.'s market was going to be tough based on how valuable he is to the White Sox in terms of his talent and contract relative to how the rest of the league views him. He had an amazing 2023 season but that was his first season living up to his immense potential since he debuted in 2020.
Otherwise, he has been hurt or underachieved at the plate. He is going through some struggles right now after missing two months this season with an injury.