The Chicago White Sox found a way to get one win in Colorado
The Chicago White Sox have had a tough time. After an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Cubs earlier in the week, they dropped the first two against the Colorado Rockies on the West Coast.
In order to avoid being swept and extending the losing streak to four, they needed to pull out a big win on Sunday at Coors Field.
They did that by a final score of 10-5. Avoiding a sweep is always nice, especially when it is against one of the teams as bad as they are.
Following the results of the series finale, the Rockies were jumped by the White Sox in the overall MLB standings.
There are some draft people that are going to be mad about that but for one, there is a lottery now. For two, there usually aren't generational prospects that come up and make an impact right away like in the NHL, NBA, or NFL. It isn't really a worry in this league.
The White Sox found a way to win a baseball game on Sunday afternoon.
How did the White Sox get this win? Well, a couple of people played very well. Dylan Cease made the start in a place that is not easy to pitch. As expected, he gave up some runs.
He went 4.2 innings and gave up five runs on eight hits. He struck out six and walked two. Again, it wasn't his best start but the team prevailed anyway.
Luckily, Aaron Bummer, Bryan Shaw, and Gregory Santos shut the door the rest of the way so the Rockies were stuck on those five runs.
Down 5-3, the White Sox scored seven runs in the eigth inning to get the score to 10-5. Of course, as mentioned before, that is the score that held as the final.
In that magical eighth inning where they scored seven runs, guys like Oscar Colas and Lenyn Sosa really stepped up when needed. They both have tons of work to do but seeing them produce in clutch situations like that is a good sign.
They are considered good young prospects for a reason and sometimes it takes a bit of experience. Other players like Andrew Benintendi, Andrew Vaughn, and Zach Remillard all had multi-hit games in the effort. It was an overall good day in the end thanks to the comeback.
The White Sox are starting a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday to keep this train rolling. That is certainly going to be a tough series. Hopefully, they can play a little bit more like they did in this one game on Sunday.