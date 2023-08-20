The Chicago White Sox have had no success in Colorado
Things keep getting worse and worse for the Chicago White Sox this season. After multiple straight weeks of straight-up embarrassment, they took a trip down to Colorado.
The Colorado Rockies are also one of the worse teams in the league as they have had a very similar winning percentage all season long.
On Saturday night, the White Sox wanted to pull even with them. They took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but ended up losing that game 11-5. It was a complete disaster once again.
This win actually brings the Rockies up to 48-75 which means that they have the exact same record as the Chicago White Sox. If they can sweep them at home, they would jump ahead in the overall MLB standings.
Honestly, that wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for the White Sox. Landing in a worse position in the overall MLB standings could possibly benefit them in the end when it comes to the 2024 MLB Draft.
It is fair to not care about that knowing the White Sox don’t develop prospects well. However, they could luck into an elite prospect with there being a draft lottery now.
The Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies are both terrible.
Back to the series, it would be nice to not get swept but it doesn’t matter at this point. All that is important now is seeing certain players play well to finish the year.
On the mound for the White Sox will be Dylan Cease. He is one of the few players on this team that matters going forward so it would be great to see him end on a positive note.
It hasn’t been the best year of all time for Cease but there are plenty of reasons to believe he will get back on track with a good team.
I’m this particular start, Cease will face Chris Flexen of the Rockies. This guy has actually been terrible this season. He has an ERA over 7 so you can’t expect him to be the main difference maker. The White Sox need to find a way to tag him for a few runs.
Yes, it would be cool if the White Sox found a way to win but they need to just worry about the core that they have being competitive.
Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse this season, the White Sox went out and got destroyed by a team equally as sad. It can't end fast enough.