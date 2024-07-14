A recent Chicago White Sox trade rumor regarding All-Star Garrett Crochet has a huge asking price from the Yankees
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox reportedly are intent on trading All-Star starting pitcher Garrett Crochet before the MLB trade deadline later this month according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
Bob is well connected to Sox ownership and the front office, so when he reports something regarding Chicago's southside team, you can take it as close to gospel.
Nightengale reported earlier this month that the Sox engaged with Crochet briefly on a contract extension but the talks yielded no deal. Therefore, that has changed the front office's motivation from keeping a pitcher they drafted and developed into an ace toward wanting him gone by the July 30th deadline.
The logic behind wanting to move Crochet makes some sense in that the Sox only have two more years of contract control after this season. The earliest the Sox might be back to being a competitive team is 2026 and that would be Crochet's final year of club control.
Some rumors are swirling around that Crochet is not inclined to sign an extension as he wants to keep building up his value toward his next contract. Since the White Sox are loathe to pay pitchers in general and have deep pool of pitching prospects, the idea is to cash out on Crochet now when his value will never be higher.
It also means the Sox are asking for a huge return for their All-Star representative.
Nightengale reports that the Sox are demanding the New York Yankees build a trade package around Spencer Jones. Also, it sounds like general manager Chris Getz would want right-handed pitching prospect Chase Hampton as well.
That is the Yankees' second and third-best prospects according to MLB Pipeline. Jones is also the 74th overall prospect while Hampton is No. 82 according to MLB Pipeline.
That high of an asking price sounds to be in alignment with what the Sox should expect to get from one of the few draws at the gate they have on the roster.
Jones is 23 with outstanding size for an outfielder. He comes with a power left-handed bat too. Jones' slash line at Double-A so far is not as impressive as it is .237/.317/.403. His average has dipped due to a recent slump. He does have 10 dingers on the season.
He is a former first-round pick who still has a ton of potential. He still projects to be an impact bat and the White Sox need those in their system.
Hampton is 22 and has great spin on all of his pitches. He is another pitcher that it looks like the Yankees found in the middle rounds who has outstanding command of all his pitches despite his velocity not normally being dominate.
He just recently started throwing competitively again this season after being out for all of spring with a shoulder injury.
The Sox are already getting some dividends from Drew Thorpe whom the Sox got indirectly from the Yankees after Thorpe was traded to San Diego in the Juan Soto deal and then sent to Chicago in the Dylan Cease trade. The scouting report on Hampton has similar rave reviews to Thorpe.
The issue will be if Yankees GM Brian Cashman is reluctant to pay up for a pitcher who will be on an innings limit the rest of the season since this is Crochet's first year as a starter. Plus, the Yankees season is in a tailspin due to injuries and underperformance.
Cashman may choose to play the long game and keep his young prospects to add some youth to an aging roster next season.
Working in the Sox' favor is the Yankees missed the 2023 playoffs and that could motivate Cashman to get back into win-now mode. Plus, the Yankees always seem to keep finding talented prospects much like the Los Angeles Dodgers, if only the White So could be like those two teams.