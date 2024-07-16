Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz gets some unexpected praise despite the team's woes
By Chip Egan
It has been a historically bad year for the Chicago White Sox. However, general manager Chris Getz is being credited with doing a good job despite what the team's record indicates.
During a recent episode of "Mully and Haugh" on WSCR 670theScore, co-host David Haugh stated he felt Getz has performed well in his first year running the ballclub, as it heads into both the All-Star break and, more importantly, the Major League Baseball draft.
Haugh said, "Chris Getz, to me, objectively, without all the biases and all the things that go into evaluating him: down the hallway, convenient hire, hired under, maybe, some shaky pretense, he's done a pretty good job. He's off to a pretty decent start."
To support his case, Haugh cited Getz's trading Dylan Cease to land Drew Thorpe, the signings of Paul DeJong, Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde, and his being able to give the OK to move Garrett Crochet into the starting rotation.
In the case of DeJong, Pham, and Fedde, each have performed well enough to be pieces teams in contention for playoff spots may want to add.
The White Sox were not going to contend for any titles this year, and Getz knew as much going into the season when he famously stated, "I don't like our team. And we have to make some adjustments to improve in 2024."
He seemed to be thinking long-term as he collected assets that would, hopefully, play at a level that could bring several prospects in future trades.
Whether or not that happens remains to be seen as rumors abound regarding the White Sox and possible moves involving not only the aforementioned players, but the likes of Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. as well.
Crochet's exit may have taken a step closer to becoming a reality after Getz made his first draft pick as GM by selecting Arkansas left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith at number five overall.
Smith was the Southeast Conference Pitcher of the Year and will join a group of promising young arms in the farm system including Jairo Iriarte, Jake Eder, Nick Nastrini, Ky Bush, and Mason Adams. Add to that the youth already on the major league roster in Drew Thorpe and Jonathan Cannon and the White Sox pitching depth looks like a strength going forward.
Scouting director Mike Shirley has been an integral part of the process as he has helped Getz by stockpiling pitching by identifying some prospects who look like they might be able to contribute very soon. The addition of Smith was viewed as a critical selection by the organization as it tries to recover from its underperforming ways.
A feather in Getz's cap has been the play of the Birmingham Barons.
Viewed as a potential failure, the "Project Birmingham" program has begun to pay dividends. After finishing last in the Southern League last year with a 51-87 mark, the Barons have turned things around and are in second place in the North Division at 47-40.
While there are some promising signs, the reality is there is more than a lot of work to do.
At 27-71, the White Sox are by far the worst team in baseball and things could get worse depending on what transpires by the July 30th trade deadline.
It would be easy to blame what is happening this season at Getz's feet, but Haugh views owner Jerry Reinsdorf's actions as overshadowing the progress Getz has made in rebuilding the franchise. The negativity Reinsdorf has clouded the franchise which of late has put Getz in the position of having to be very creative in building a winning culture.
Getz certainly has his work cut out for him, but the hope is the forthcoming moves to be made and the draft turning out positive results will combine to help the rebuilding process move at an accelerated pace.