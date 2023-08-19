Tim Anderson issues heartfelt apology to White Sox fans after brawl with José Ramírez
By Eric Treuden
Exactly two weeks ago, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians got together for another AL Central rivalry in Cleveland. Heading into the game, nobody could've known that the White Sox would make the most headlines they had made all season by the time the contest was over.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Guardians third baseman José Ramírez and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson engaged in one of the more exciting baseball brawls that we've seen in many, many years.
Ramírez took exception to the way Anderson tagged him on a stolen base attempt and before you know it, the two dropped their gloves and were boxing at second base.
We all know how this ended. Anderson threw some punches, Ramírez threw some punches, and Anderson got knocked to the ground while players, broadcasters, fans, coaches, you name it, lost their minds at the huge battle suddenly unfolding on the field.
The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians didn't have their best night.
After the fireworks, Ramírez spoke with MLB insider Héctor Gómez and said that he tried to apologize to Anderson, but he wasn't having it. "I have tried to apologize", Ramírez said. "He has not answered me. He's a good player. What happened is something that does not go with my way of being. Everyone knows me knows that I'm not a troubled man. I like to play hard and try to help my team."
Up until Friday, Anderson had not made any sort of comments of his own. However, he broke his silence by adding a heartfelt apology to his Instagram story.
"I want to apologize to the entire White Sox organization, my teammates, manager and coaches and to the fans for my part in the altercation which took place in Cleveland", Anderson said. "This has been an incredibly disappointing season for me personally and for our team. I will not get into the things that were said to me by Cleveland players both Friday night and Saturday, but those comments do not excuse my language or conduct, and I take full responsibility for my emotions getting the better of me," he continues.
"The Cleveland players are free to say whatever they want, but I will just say that no one has more respect for the game of baseball than me. I look forward to returning after serving my suspension and finishing the season playing the best baseball I can to help my team", he finishes.
Anderson references the tough season he's had, which feels like a bit of an understatement. Not only are the White Sox hard to watch this year, but the two-time All-Star has been atrocious.
In 92 games, he has just one home run with a .238 average, .568 OPS and 58 OPS+. He has statistically been one of the very worst hitters in the game. Ironically, his hardest hit of the year was when he got clocked by Ramírez in the brawl.
MLB initially suspended Anderson for six games, but this has since been shortened to five games by the league. He began his suspension in Friday's contest against the Rockies. Ramírez had his suspension shortened from three games to two as well.