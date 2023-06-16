Chicago White Sox hit back-to-back home runs twice in one game
The Chicago White Sox had a very nice start to their game on Friday night. With two outs in the first inning, Luis Robert Jr. gave them a 1-0 lead. That is certainly a great way to start the game.
Immediately following that, Eloy Jimenez made it back-to-back home runs in the first inning with two outs and the Sox had a 2-0 lead.
It was nice to see these two hit home runs back-to-back. This is sort of what White Sox fans were expecting to happen with regularity following the 2020 season.
These two have been hurt a lot over the last few years and we are now seeing what they can do while they are healthy. We can only hope that they can stay on the field and play well for a long time.
The Chicago White Sox had a very interesting game in terms of offense.
Speaking of players that the White Sox need to play well and stay healthy, something special happened in the fourth inning with two of their most important players.
The White Sox once again went back-to-back. This time, it was Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn. Burger has been on fire lately so it wasn't that surprising to see him go yard but Vaughn getting one was awesome to see.
It is always fun to watch your favorite team hit a home run. It is even better when they go back-to-back which does happen from time to time.
Now, when it happens twice in one game, it is something to celebrate. Having a 4-0 lead, as a result, was nice as well.
Unfortunately, that was where the true fun ended for the White Sox. Chris Taylor hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to tie the game. The White Sox were not the same team from that moment forward.
With the pitching performance that Dylan Cease had up to that point, it was tough to see this happen to Reynaldo Lopez in relief. Two of the runs hit Cease and two of them hit Lopez.
To be honest, it is just better to forget about the result of the game and just enjoy the home runs. It was so fun to watch that happen and we have to hope that they can all continue hitting well. You'd like to think that some wins will follow.