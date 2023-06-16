White Sox News (VIDEO): Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert go back-to-back
The Chicago White Sox are trying to do what nobody thought they would do and take a series from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They got off to a good start though. In the top of the first inning with two outs, Luis Robert took Michael Grove deep to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead.
Obviously, pouncing on this Dodgers team early is exactly what the White Sox wanted to do. From there, it would be nice to build on it.
Eloy Jimenez got that memo one batter later as he made it back-to-back home runs for the White Sox with his home run. Another two-out jack gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead.
Teams hit home runs all the time. Teams even go back-to-back here and there. It just feels nice to see Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez in particular do it against a team like the Dodgers.
Three years ago, the White Sox thought that Jimenez and Robert would lead them to glory. There is still a chance that they are going to do that but it remains to be seen.
Both of these guys have dealt with injuries throughout the beginning of their careers. Right now, you can see just how good they are when they are healthy.
The Dodgers are always a fun team to play against because they are so elite. You know that they are World Series contenders each and every year but it is nice to beat them if you can.
It is always a really nice measuring stick. Well, as of right now, It looks like the White Sox could end up beating them in a three game series if they can hang onto the lead that Jimenez and Robert have provided for them.
With Dylan Cease on the mound, that is certainly possible. The big blasts by these two studs deserve to be celebrated before the game even ends though because of the fact that these two studs are going back-to-back against an elite team.
You never know what a series like this could do for a team as they try to climb back into things.