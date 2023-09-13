The Chicago White Sox just missed an incredible comeback win
The Chicago White Sox got a win in the first game of the doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. Dylan Cease pitched well and the offense/bullpen backed him up for the 6-2 win.
The Kansas City Royals are one of the only teams in the league with a worse record than the White Sox. However, as we have seen this season, that does not make them a worse baseball team.
That somewhat showed in this second game as the Royals won the game by a final score of 11-10. They played much better than the White Sox for most of this second game after being beaten in the first game.
The Kansas City Royals jumped on the Chicago White Sox early in this one. They were leading after the first inning by a score of 4-0. They got to Touki Toussaint's pitching early.
The Chicago White Sox allowed the Royals to get out to a huge lead.
Eventually, the Royals got out to a 9-0 lead and made it seem like there was a 0 percent chance that the White Sox would win. Seeing them come out that flat in game two of the doubleheader was annoying.
Remarkably, the White Sox came all the way back to tie the game at 9. It was one of the most incredible things they’ve done this season.
For being a bad team, they showed a ton of resiliency in this game. Yes, it’s the Royals who are just as bad if not worse but they have played more than well against the White Sox this season.
Unfortunately, even in this amazing comeback, there was plenty of room for disappointment. It was an eight-run sixth inning that got the game tied. The Royals back up in the 7th so the fun didn’t last long.
Eventually, they came to that final score of 11-10 in favor of the Royals. The White Sox can’t get the sweep of the day by completing a historic comeback.
The series is tied at one apiece and the rubber match is on Wednesday. Mike Clevinger is going to be on the mound for the White Sox against Steven Cruz of the Royals. We’ll see who can come out on top in this final game of the series.