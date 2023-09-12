White Sox take down the Royals in game one of the doubleheader
The Chicago White Sox were rained out on Monday night against the Kansas City Royals at home. As a result, they were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Tuesday.
That first game was just completed at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox took it to the Kansas City Royals by a final score of 6-2.
The White Sox scored early in this game which isn’t something they do often. They actually spotted the pitching staff a 5-0 lead in the first inning. They ended up adding on that 6th run later on in the 6th inning.
Dylan Cease had a pretty good start. His pitch count got to be pretty high so he only went 5.1 innings but he gave up just one run on four hits. He walked one batter and struck out eight hitters.
The Chicago White Sox did a good job with everything in game one.
Only Bobby Witt Jr. and Edward Olivares had good days at the plate for Royals hitters. The rest of the team was awful as they struck out a total of 14 times.
White Sox pitching did very well in this game as Witt and Olivares are also the only two players that didn’t go down on strikes.
Scoring six runs is nice but five of them did come in one inning. White Sox hitting was good enough in this game as they scored six runs on nine hits.
They did walk five times which is nice to see for a team like this. Lots of players had hits including both Tim Anderson and Elvis Andrus who each had multi-hit games.
Now, they will wait for game two of the doubleheader. It would really be nice to see how they play in this one. Both teams are hoping to see good performances from their top players.
Touki Toussaint is going to battle Jordan Lyles here in this one. It should be a fun night cap.