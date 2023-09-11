Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals game was canceled due to rain
The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals were set to play a game on Monday night. This is a series between two teams that have no playoff aspirations in 2023.
In fact, both of these teams are already mathematically eliminated from the postseason. It has been a disaster from the start for both of them.
Now, however, these two teams will have to wait. They have been postponed because of rain. The weather in the Chicagoland area has been bad all day and is not stopping anytime soon.
The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game is going to start at 3:40 local time. The second game is going to begin 30-45 minutes following the end of the first game. However, it won’t start before 6:40.
The White Sox and KC Royals will play a doubleheader on Tuesday.
For fans attending the game, the parking lots are going to open at 2:40. The weather should be much better and fans should be able to attend two great games.
The pitching matchup from Monday night’s game is now set to be the first game in this doubleheader. Dylan Cease is going to face Brady Singer which is a matchup of two pitchers who are having down years by their standards
The second game will be Touki Toussaint for the White Sox against Jordan Lyles of the Royals. It is hard to determine which team has the edge in that matchup. Both teams are bad so it could go either way.
Both of these offenses have players who can lead the way and make it exciting. For the White Sox, Luis Robert Jr. leads the way. He is one of the most exciting young outfielders in the game.
For the Royals, it is Bobby Witt Jr. He is incredible in every way. The Royals have one of the most exciting young players in him as well.
Even though these two teams are horrific, there are some exciting players that could make it fun baseball to watch.