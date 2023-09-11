White Sox News: This Oscar Colas update is not fun to hear
The Chicago White Sox came into 2023 with high hopes. After a disappointing 81-81 season in 2022, they were looking for a big-time bounce back.
As we know by now, that did not happen. The Sox are a very bad baseball team. Calling them a disappointment in 2023 would be a serious understatement.
Part of the reason they have been so bad is that Oscar Colas has been nothing short of a disaster. They believed that he could come in and make an impact right away. He has done the exact opposite.
His rookie season really couldn’t have gone worse. He made the team out of camp, was sent down to AAA, and has come back. None of his time in MLB has been good.
The Chicago White Sox are sending Oscar Colas down to AAA Charlotte.
Now, here we are in September and there is some very tough news to report. The White Sox have sent him back down to AAA. This is bad news in every way.
It tells you exactly what the White Sox think of him right now. In a lost season that they are mathematically eliminated, they don’t want to see any more from him at the MLB level in September.
Colas has to know that this season has been a disaster. It doesn’t sound like they have much confidence that he is going to break out of this. At this point, it is a fair assessment.
In 2023, Colas has a slash line of .216/.257/.314 with an OPS of .571. He had only hit five home runs and had 19 RBIs to go with 32 runs scored. All of this has accumulated a -1.5 WAR.
Obviously, those are some abysmal statistics. It is too early to call him a bust but he is certainly on that trajectory. There should probably be a plan for someone else in RF in 2024.
Chris Getz is in charge now so we will have to wait and see what he thinks of him as the months go on. Colas needs to have a huge off-season and be ready for a big spring training. It could be the difference in him having a good MLB career.