Chicago White Sox leadership reportedly chose not to fire manager Pedro Grifol recently
By Todd Welter
It has not been a good week for Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol.
There were reports he upset the clubhouse with his post-All-Star break speech. Reliever Steven Wilson brushed him off when he tried to pull him from Friday's game. Finally, the Sox have lost 19 games in a row with no end in sight.
That is a franchise record, in a season where the team already set the single-season record under his watch. The franchise has been around since 1900 and has never had two double-digit losing streaks in a season. That was until now.
Nothing but bad keeps happening under Pedro's watch, but if there is one silver lining for him personally (and only for him as not many fans want him still managing), it is he still somehow has his job.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports owner Jerry Reinsdorf and general manager Chris Getz met with Grifol after the team was swept by the Kansas City Royals. Despite the team having lost 17 straight at the point of the meeting, the decision was made to not fire him.
Nightengale has deep ties to the Sox organization and he is reporting that does not mean Grifol will not be fired at some point. Bob also reported that even if Grifol remains in charge through the rest of the season, it is highly likely he will be fired in the offseason.
The Athletic's insider Ken Rosenthal also reports that it is a moment of when and not if when it comes Pedro getting canned.
There is only one reason Grifol has not been fired--ownership does not want to pay Grifol to do nothing for a season and a half.
It is being speculated that Reinsdorf does not want to waste the remainder of the $3 million owed to Grifol this season with him going home. Somehow in his mind, it makes economical sense to have this unqualified manager to keep steering the ship into the iceberg.
Now, the Sox historic failures is not all Pedro's fault. He is not physically in a lineup that can score runs. Any reliever he picks to protect a lead keeps blowing it.
However, his poor decision making has led to some defeats this season. His batting orders have also put the team behind the eight ball before the first pitch.
Grifol wanted this team to play better defense and play F.A.S.T, so the roster was constructed with that vision in mind. So far, the club is not living up to the acronym of fearless, aggressive, selfless, and technically sound. They are definitely failing in the technically sound department as this is one of the most fundamentally flawed teams.
There is a belief if the White Sox reach the 20 losses in a row mark today, that owner Jerry Reinsdorf might be willing to accept it is better to pay Pedro to go home than keep in charge of a clubhouse that is starting to grow tired of him.
The Sox are getting dangerously close to breaking MLB's all-time losing streak record of 23 and it could happen against the Chicago Cubs next week. That might motivate Jerry to finally get rid of Grifol as he despises losing to the Cubs and would not want the crosstown rival having that type of bragging right hanging over the franchise for eternity.
Then again, Jerry's ability to deal with embarrassment if it means saving a buck know no bounds.