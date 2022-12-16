Chicago White Sox: Letting Josh Harrison leave was pointless
The Chicago White Sox let some folks go following the 2022 season which became one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of the team. Changes needed to be made but so far they have only made the wrong ones.
They made it obvious that Josh Harrison wasn't returning which is fine because they could use upgrades at multiple positions and second base is one of them. However, it doesn't seem like they are going to make that necessary upgrade any time soon.
The only signing that they have made is Mike Clevinger who is yet another righty starter coming in. Second base and the outfield are still a mystery.
If they don't upgrade the second base position either via trade or by a free agent signing, letting Josh Harrison go was pointless. He wasn't great in 2022 but he wasn't so bad that just anyone can replace him and the team will be fine.
The Chicago White Sox might actually miss Josh Harrison in 2023.
He also brought an attitude/level of fun to the team that nobody else seemed to have. At least Harrison wanted to be out there every day playing baseball. The same can't be said for most of the players who played last year. For that, he deserves some credit.
There is still a long way to go in the off-season but this team has done essentially nothing. The signing of Mike Clevinger was before the Winter Meetings and they haven't done anything while all of the contenders in the American League continue to add to their team.
Even teams that have been bad like the Pittsburgh Pirates and Texas Rangers have made lots of splashy moves over the last two off-seasons. Not the White Sox. They just continue to coast along without making any good changes.
If they are going to sit back and do absolutely nothing, they should have at least kept Josh Harrison. There are worse options internally to play second base and now they will have to be played if they don't find an upgrade from the outside.
Having Harrison there would have been much better than Leury Garcia or Lenyn Sosa at this point in his early career. This White Sox team is trying to be a winner but they certainly don't act like it.