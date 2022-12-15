The Chicago White Sox don't act like a winning organization
The Chicago White Sox were incredibly disappointing in 2022. It was tough to watch them on most nights as they pretty much did everything. By accident and a little bit of luck, they managed to be a .500 team which was far from their goal.
This is a team that made it seem like they were going to be a legit World Series threat by now but they proved to be big-time pretenders last year. Now, it doesn't seem like they are going to do anything to change that narrative this off-season.
They might surprise some folks but don't fall off your chair if they do nothing. Pedro Grifol can't be any worse than Tony La Russa was but Jose Abreu is gone and Mike Clevinger is their one Major League signing right now.
Good thing they have Leury Garcia locked up for a few more years. It has been a rough year for the White Sox and reminders like that go to show people just how unserious they are about winning. We thought things were changing but they are most certainly not.
The Chicago White Sox act like a losing team each and every off-season.
We are seeing teams like the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, and St. Louis Cardinals amongst a few others go out there and spend but the White Sox act like a small market team even though they play in the third largest American metropolitan. It is the definition of a shame.
It is true that the White Sox probably won't change much until Jerry Reinsdorf sells the team which is a true shame. With some of the young talent that they do have, they could have really built something nice. They would have taken over Chicago during the summer too but are missing that opportunity.
How do the White Sox start acting like a winning franchise? Well, it isn't all that hard. Sign some players that will make an impact. No more Josh Harrison, Adam Eaton, or Vince Velasquez-type players. Winning teams don't make those kinds of signings, rebuilding teams do.
There is still a lot of time left this offseason to change the narrative but don't count on it any time soon.