The Chicago White Sox lost and are now even closer to 100 losses
The Chicago White Sox do a lot of losing. Sometimes, it would be nice to see them get a win against teams in the league that are also bad.
The Sox had that opportunity to do it when they took on the Washington Nationals this week. Of course, the Nats are also one of the worst teams in the league.
On Monday night, the White Sox really looked good against them. Mike Clevinger threw a complete game and the Sox took a big win to open the series.
This felt like a series that the White Sox could take to try and avoid being a 100-loss baseball team. Unfortunately, things went sideways after that series-opening win.
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in the league.
The White Sox lost the second game of the series in a close battle. It set up a rubber match in game three of the series. In typical White Sox fashion, they lost the series by losing this last game 13-3.
It is honestly an embarrassing way for this team to just roll over and let the Nationals beat them. Now, they sit with a record of 58-95. It is going to be hard for them to avoid 100 losses now.
Now, they are headed to Fenway Park where they will take on the Boston Red Sox. This will be the last road series of the season. The Red Sox are not a great team but they are much better than the White Sox.
In the first game of the series on Friday, the White Sox will face their old ace. Chris Sale is going to be on the mound against the White Sox here which should be pretty cool to see.
Another series loss for the White Sox is behind them but that is the story of the season. This team is a disaster and the year can’t end soon enough.