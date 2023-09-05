The Chicago White Sox made a big DFA on Monday morning
The Chicago White Sox are having a tough season. Almost nobody on the team is safe. For the most part, even the players in the organization can't be considered safe either.
On Monday morning ahead of their Labor Day matchup against the Kansas City Royals, they made a few roster moves.
For one, they recalled RHP Declan Cronin from AAA Charlotte. They also placed Jimmy Lambert on the 15-Day Injured List with right ankle inflammation.
It is sad to say but neither of those pitchers are likely to make the White Sox a better or worse team over the next handful of years so this really doesn't matter.
Hopefully, Lambert is able to heal and pitch a bit more before the season is over. Although he isn't a game-changer, you never want to see players hurt.
The White Sox made some interesting roster moves on Monday morning.
The last of three moves made in this roster transaction has to do with a somewhat surprising DFA. They returned Seby Zavala from his injury rehabilitation assignment in Charlotte, reinstated him from the IL, and designated him for assignment.
It seems like Zavala's career with the Chicago White Sox has ended. Of course, he will try to work back to playing for someone's AAA squad if he doesn't stick in the organization.
Zavala has had some big moments in his career. His first three career home runs came in the same game. He also had a big-time home run in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa. He also set up Tim Anderson's walk-off win by drawing a walk in that game.
It is just unfortunate that Zavala was never able to put together his talents for a full season at any point. It also seemed like his ability to play catcher on defense dwindled over time.
Korey Lee has come up with the White Sox and has starting catching on a regular basis alongside Yasmani Grandal.
We know Grandal isn't good anymore and he will be gone after this year but seeing Lee struggle as much as he has at the plate isn't fun to see.
Zavala going just means that Lee needs to be better. It is surprising that this move was made before the season is over but it isn't surprising knowing the Sox are done with Zavala.