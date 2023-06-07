Chicago White Sox make amazing Taylor Swift reference
Over the weekend, Taylor Swift came through Chicago and played three outstanding shows at Soldier Field. The home of the Chicago Bears was the home of one of the biggest concerts ever.
"The Eras Tour", in the opinion of most who have seen it, is one of the greatest concert productions in human history.
Even the Chicago White Sox are taking notice. On Tuesday, they tweeted some awesome-looking photos of Andrew Benintendi and Tim Anderson with the caption of a line from one of Taylor Swift's newer songs "Lavender Haze".
Of course, those who know the song recognized it right away. That was awesome to see following the big shows in Chicago this weekend.
Taylor Swift brought the Chicago White Sox some good luck this week.
It appears as if the energy was good for the White Sox as they won their fourth game in a row. The New York Yankees have always been sort of an Anti Hero in this league so it is good to see them go down in the first game of this series. Now, the Sox have two more two go against them.
The White Sox have not lost since Taylor Swift arrived in Chicago. That might not be a coincidence at this point. Even if that is what we have to say in order to feel good about their chances going forward, so be it.
It is always nice to see the White Sox make references to things that people like. Everybody has things that they enjoy and the sports teams that embrace that philosophy the most will grow their brand quicker.
Hopefully, the White Sox continue to keep the good vibes left behind by Taylor Swift going. They need to win as many games down the stretch as they can if they want to make the playoffs. It would be nice to see the winning streak get to 13 (or more).