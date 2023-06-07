White Sox News: Chicago takes down the New York Yankees
The Chicago White Sox came into Tuesday’s series looking to win their fourth in a row. Over the weekend, they swept the Detroit Tigers and it was a fun time doing it for everyone.
The New York Yankees, obviously, are a much better team so not many people are expecting the White Sox to beat them. However, it does seem like the White Sox can beat anybody when they are at their best.
Unfortunately, they haven’t been at their best much this season which is why they are in the position that they are in. We can only hope that they continue to play good baseball going forward.
Well, this series got off to a good start when Seby Zavala hit a solo shot to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead. He was also responsible (3 total RBIs) for the 3-0 lead that they took.
New York ended up getting 2 runs back but the White Sox held on to win 3-2. Liam Hendriks recorded his first save of the 2023 season. Their fourth straight win was a quality one.
Lucas Giolito was the starting pitcher for the White Sox in this one. He didn’t allow a hit for six innings against this awesome Yankees lineup. He finished with 6.0 innings pitched with 0 runs on 0 hits, 3 walks, and 7 strikeouts.
It is so strange to see this White Sox team play in 2023. They either look horrible or great. There are very few games that make them look like a medium team. Either their talent is on display or they look like a dumpster fire.
Following the win, the White Sox are 4.5 games back of first place in the division. The rest of the AL Central is playing poor right now and the Sox have won four in a row.
They will look to make it five in a row on Wednesday night when they take on the Yankees. If they can at a minimum win this series, that would do great things for everyone involved. Hopefully, Lance Lynn can lead them to victory.