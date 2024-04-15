The Chicago White Sox make one good roster move and one that is puzzling
The White Sox are calling up Nick Nastrini to pitch against the Kansas City Royals. They also are reported to have signed Tommy Pham.
By Todd Welter
Not much has gone right for the Chicago White Sox this season.
The team is off to its worst start in the 124 years of the franchise. The three best hitters on the team are currently on IL. The Cincinnati Reds just left town with a three-game series sweep over the Sox in which the Reds outscored the Sox 27-5.
What was worse was the White Sox were barely competitive during those three games. There are not a lot of players worth watching right now outside of starting pitcher Garrett Crochet and relievers Jordan Leasure and Michael Kopech.
Until now.
The Sox are calling up one of the top 10 prospects in Nick Nastrini to start against the Kansas City Royals.
Nastrini should have broken spring training with the club after he posted a 3.77 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched in the Cactus League. The Sox only needed a fifth starter once over the past 15 games. It made sense to get Nastrini some innings at Triple-A Charlotte.
He has started two games where has given seven runs, six of them earned, in seven innings of work. He does have 13 strikeouts to just three walks in those games.
Nick had 116 strikeouts last year at Double-A where he split time between the Dodgers affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers, and the White Sox affiliate, the Birmingham Barons, after he was acquired in the Lance Lynn trade.
According to the scouting report on MLB.com, Nastrini's fastball can reach as high as 98mph on the gun, but expect his fastball to be more in the 93-96mph range. He produces a high amount of spin on his slider. He can also mix a curveball and a changeup.
The three areas he must grow in are his command and control along with maintaining consistency in his mechanics. Hey, no one is perfect in baseball.
At the very least he provides a reason to tune in. Hopefully, Nastrini stays with the big-league club. The Sox do have Brad Keller and Mike Clevinger in the organization, but those veterans should only be called upon if there is an injury to the rotation. This is a lost season, so it makes sense to get a good, long look at what Nastrini can do.