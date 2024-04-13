Chicago White Sox injuries could be less damaging than first thought
There is a lot of talk with the Chicago White Sox these days around injuries. When your top three players go down with similar injuries you have to wonder what’s going on. Is it something with the training staff? Are they not getting the practice running bases that they need? Do they get to stretch their legs during spring training to help prevent these types of injuries?
Whatever it is, it’s painful for the fans of this team to watch their favorite players get hurt consistently year in and year out.
But there could be good news coming along that might make fans a little more excited about the potential of this team in the coming months. According to reports across the internet, this one coming from ESPN it looks like Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert, Jr. may not be out as long as originally thought. It’s believed that Robert Jr. is about six weeks out from being back which would put him back in the lineup at the end of May. Moncada is thought to be back sometime after the Major League Baseball All-Star break.
The news on Robert Jr. is exciting as it doesn’t appear as if his strain was as serious as first thought. It would be great to get him back at the end of May. Depending on how well, or not so well the Sox are doing, this could help steer them in the right direction.
As for Moncada, if he’s able to make it back after the all-star break, that would be beneficial if the club is playing better. But one might think that, if the White Sox are still struggling, and they probably will be, they could shut Moncada down for the rest of the season. It’s likely that if they do that or if he gets injured again, he won’t be around when they start the 2025 season.
Regarding Eloy Jimenez, word is that he could be back sometime in the next few days. It looks like he’s going to be preparing a little bit more here quickly so we could see him sooner rather than later.
The impact of having Jimenez back is that you have your biggest and most powerful hitter back in the lineup. While he was not able to get going before he was hurt, he’s due and hopefully, he explodes when he gets back in the lineup. The White Sox need all the offense they can get because they are not getting it at all right now.
The Sox are having a tough go of it and quite frankly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better. If inconsistency had a picture next to it in the dictionary, the White Sox logo would be there. They just can’t get anything going. They lose in the worst ways either getting blown out or suffering crushing defeats by large margins. Hopefully, this team will right itself and get on a winning track but that’s doubtful for this year and maybe next.
The White Sox need a lot more talent than they have and probably won’t get it until the 2026 season.