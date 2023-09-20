The Chicago White Sox may have hit on Colson Montgomery
The Chicago White Sox are a team that has had some trouble developing prospects in recent years. Guys like Rick Hahn, Kenny Williams, and Chris Getz have made sure that none of these guys become stars with the way that this organization does things.
Now, we have to hope that the same thing doesn't happen to Colson Montgomery. As of right now, he seems like a home run draft pick for the White Sox and his development has been going so well lately. He, as of right now, looks like the real deal.
The White Sox selected Montgomery with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He was a high school draft pick for the White Sox. Now, he is looking like a player that will for sure make it to the Major Leagues.
2023 has been a wild year for him on the baseball diamond. He played in 10 games in the Arizona Complex League, 17 games in A+, and 37 games for AA Birmingham. He has played well in all three of these places which is exactly what we want to see.
The Chicago White Sox have a great prospect in Colson Montgomery.
Obviously, the numbers come down a little bit when you advance through the system as your opposition gets better. However, his numbers in AA are very good and he should see time in AAA soon enough.
In all three leagues combined so far this season, he is slashing .287/.456/.484/ with an OPS of .940. He has hit 8 home runs with 37 RBIs and 51 runs scored. Montgomery has also walked 56 times which shows how good his eye at the plate can be.
He isn't much of a power hitter but he can be a very valuable producer in a lineup with abilities like this. Just like every other White Sox prospect, we just have to hope that he doesn't turn into a below-average player once he reaches the big leagues.
According to MLB Pipeline right now, Montgomery is the number one prospect in the system of the Chicago White Sox. They also have him listed as the number 17 prospect in all of baseball. Obviously, the baseball world thinks highly of him.
Having a good year in the minor leagues is a great start. People will be skeptical because it's the White Sox but it is better than him playing poorly like a lot of the other prospects.