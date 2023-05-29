Chicago White Sox: Monday is an incredible test for Michael Kopech
The Chicago White Sox just lost 3 of 4 against the Detroit Tigers. That is not the result they were hoping for as they finally were playing good baseball coming into the series.
Now, they head home where they will face the Los Angeles Angels. That is another huge test. Although the Angels aren’t this elite team, they have some players that can make you pay.
Obviously, Shohei Ohtani is the best player in Major League Baseball. Thankfully, the White Sox won’t have to face him as a pitcher which is lucky for them.
They are going to have to face him as a batter along with Mike Trout who is a legend as well. Both of these guys are huge tests for pitchers.
Monday night is a huge test for Michael Kopech and the White Sox.
Michael Kopech is first for the White Sox. He is going to start this first game against them on Monday night. That is going to be a big-time moment for Kopech.
Over his last 15 innings, he has looked unmatched. He’s only given up a handful of hits and zero runs over that stretch. He has also had 19 strikeouts in that timeframe.
If this version of Kopech shows up at Guaranteed Rate Field for this game, it could be an incredible matchup to watch. That type of pitching against these two all-time greats is usually must-see TV.
We just have to hope that Kopech is able to bring it in this matchup. This is a different animal than the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians. It’s not like Ohtani and Trout are the only good hitters on the team either.
Kopech’s confidence as a Major League starter has to be at an all-time high right now. A big win over these guys might really help him grow even more as a pitcher.
The White Sox also desperately need a win in this series and a big start from the guy that has been their best lately would go a long way in that quest.