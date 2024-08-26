Chicago White Sox News: Bryan Ramos recalled, Ky Bush demoted, Nick Senzel DFA'd
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox made a flurry of roster moves including possibly seeing if Bryan Ramos is still the future at third base.
Ramos got off to a strong start when he first debuted back in early May. He picked up a hit in each of his first five games including consecutive multi-hit games. Then baseball came for him and made the proper adjustments to get him out.
He also got hurt and had to spend some time on the 10-day IL. When he was demoted back to the minors in late May, Ramos had a .196/.208/.239 slash line. It would have been nice to see if Ramos could adjust back but since he is 22, it was not the end of the world for him to go Triple-A Charlotte.
Ramos has been hitting the ball much better lately for the Knights and that earned him a promotion back to the big-league club.
Ramos' arrival means Nick Senzel's brief tenure with the club has come to an end.
Senzel lasted just five weeks and barely played. He was signed to provide cover once the front office started dealing away veterans at the trade deadline.
The Sox decided to try Miguel Vargas at third base after he was the crown jewel for the White Sox in a three-team deal that sent Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham to the St. Louis Cardinals and Michael Kopech to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
With Brooks Baldwin getting the bulk of playing time at second base and Lenyn Sosa getting the at-bats as the backup to second and third, Senzel's playing time was non-existent.
The main reason Senzel has been designated for assignment is to make room on the 40-man roster for infielder Jacob Amaya who the Sox claimed off of waivers. Amaya has a had couple cups of coffee with the Miami Marlins and the Astros. However, his callups have been brief as he has only played in five games in the show.
It will be interesting to see if Ramos gets more at-bats at third base than the struggling Vargas.
Vargas' start to his time on the Southside has gone as bad as anyone can imagine. Maybe he is still getting over the shock of going from one of the best franchises in baseball to the worst.
He is hitting .097 in 62 at-bats for the Sox. Ramos has played second and in the outfield, so he can be moved to give the Sox' No. 12 prospect time to see if he can still be a valuable piece for the team's future.
However, both are on the bench as Sosa is getting the start in Ramos' first game back in the big leagues.
Ky Bush gets demoted after struggling with his command in the rotation while Sammy Peralta gets another shot in the bullpen.
Bush's last start went horribly as he allowed five runs and eight hits in three innings of work last Friday night. Bush did have a good outing in a 2-0 loss to the Houston Astros last Sunday, but otherwise he struggled with his command as he issued 16 walks to 11 strikeouts in four starts.
He did flash some promise that he could be a part of next year's rotation, but he must make some adjustments to prove he can earn a job.
Sammy Peralta was recalled to at least take his spot on the pitching staff where he will likely slot back into the bullpen. Peralta has a 5.06 ERA in 10.2 innings pitched this season.
Interestingly, the front office chose to pull the plug on Bush so quickly considering fellow rookie Drew Thorpe just started throwing long toss in his hopes to return from the 15-day IL. However, Bush's struggles with commanding was putting the Sox in too many early holes outside of his strong outing in Houston.
On the flip side, this team is the fastest in the 162-game era to get to 100 losses, so giving Bush a few more outings could not hurt to see if he could find his command at the big-league level.