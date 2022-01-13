Chicago White Sox News: Cannon stops another losing streak, Robert Jr. early exit, Baldwin to IL

The Chicago White Sox snapped a 12-game losing streak in impressive fashion.

After getting outscored by the Baltimore Orioles in the first two games of a three game set 22-3, the Sox came back to salvage a win in the series finale with an 8-1 thrashing.

It was nice to see after the Sox looked like a clown show the night before.

Jonathan Cannon for the second time this season helps club snap a double-digit losing streak.

He was on the mound when the Sox snapped their AL-record tying 21-game losing skid. He pitched a solid 5.2 innings where he gave up just one run to snap this recent 12-game skid.

It was not a clean start as he only pitched one, 1-2-3 inning, but it was enough to give the Sox a chance at a rare win.

Fraser Ellard, Gus Varland, and Justin Anderson combined to keep the Orioles off the scoreboard after Cannon exited the game.

Luis Robert Jr. left the game before the bottom of the sixth with hamstring tightness.

Robert Jr. grounded into a double play to end the inning but did not run very hard. Some speculated that he was pulled because interim manager Grady Sizemore did not appreciate the lack of effort.

However, the Sox announced it was because of hamstring tightness. Sizemore told the media after the game he was being cautious Robert Jr. and he should be good to go on Friday when Chicago takes on Boston.

“Luis is good, he said he was fine to stay in there,” Sizemore said. “I knew coming into the game they said he was a little tight from yesterday, said he felt something a little bit. I just wanted to be cautious.

“He’ll be in there Friday (at Boston), everything is good.”

Brooks Baldwin to 10-day IL.

Baldwin has landed on the IL with a sprained wrist. The frustrating part was he had a brace on his hand a few days ago. Typical White Sox, instead of putting him on the 10-day IL right away, the club decided to play a man down.

And there it is. They did it again with Brooks Baldwin. An absolute maddening joke the way they use the IL. What an organization. https://t.co/myPpD9GFCC — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) September 4, 2024

However, he gutted out three at-bats on Tuesday night after Miguel Vargas exited the game because of that embarrassing outfield collision he had with Andrew Benintendi.

Bryan Ramos has been recalled to take Baldwin's spot in the lineup. Hopefully, Ramos gets some at-bats as he was hitting well in Triple-A before getting a brief call-up last week only to get sent back down in favor of Jacob Amaya who was claimed off waivers.

Nicky Lopez hits a rare home run.

He led off the game with a home run. It was just his seventh career dinger.

Nicky Lopez ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ExVGDMRPGI — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 4, 2024

When that happens, you better darn win the game. Thankfully, the White Sox did.